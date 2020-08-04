Where to get free COVID-19 tests in Prince William County August 5-7

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Free COVID-19 testing is available for residents this week in Prince William County. According to the county, people who wish to get tested should be ready to provide their full names, phone number and either a home or work address that is located in the county, or the City of Manassas and Manassas Park.

All pre-scheduled testing events on August 4 were cancelled due to Tropical Storm Isaias.

The following locations and testing start time were provided by the PWC government:

Wednesday, August 5

Dumfries-Triangle Rescue Squad Facility
Starting at 1:30 p.m.
3800 Graham Park Rd.
Triangle, VA 22172

Metz Middle School
Start Time 5:30 p.m.
9950 Wellington Rd.
Manassas, VA 20110

Thursday, August 6

Cloverdale Park
Start Time 8:30 AM
15150 Cloverdale Rd.
Dale City, VA 22193

Woodbridge Senior Center
Start Time 1:30 PM
13850 Church Hill Dr.
Woodbridge, VA 22191

Friday, August 7

Splashdown Water Park
Start Time 1:30 p.m.
7500 Ben Lomond Park Rd.
Manassas, VA 20109

Woodbridge Senior Center
Start Time 5:30 p.m.
13850 Church Hill Dr.
Woodbridge, VA 22191

