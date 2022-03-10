(WFXR) — The Centers for Disease and Prevention (CDC) released the latest risk map regarding COVID.

As of March 10, the map shows more areas across the Commonwealth are heading into the low-risk level. Meanwhile, in the southwest and central Virginia area, the risk levels remain high.

On the CDC website, they break down what each level means.

LOW MEDIUM HIGH Keep updated on COVID vaccines Healthcare provider provides information on whether or not to wear a mask and other precautions Wear a mask indoors in public Get tested if you have symptoms Keep updated on COVID vaccines Keep updated on COVID vaccines Get tested if you have symptoms Get tested if you have symptoms Additional precautions for people at high risk for severe illness Data from the CDC website (cdc.gov)

Below is the latest map detailing the community levels by county. The southwest and central Virginia areas are showing improvement from March 3.

Community Levels by County Map from the CDC from March 10 (cdc.gov)

Below is a breakdown of the counties and cities and their recent risk levels on March 10.

High

Bath County

Alleghany County

Campbell County

Appomattox County

Amherst County

Nelson County

Lynchburg County

Galax

Radford

Tazewell County

Botetourt County

Lexington

Buena Vista

Halifax County

Charlotte County

Martinsville

Roanoke

Medium

Roanoke City

Bland County

Pittsylvania County

Franklin County

Craig County

Wythe County

Grayson County

Carroll County

Pulaski County

Giles County

Montgomery County

Floyd

Danville

Bedford County

Highland County

Low