What voters should know for in person voting in Fairfax

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — At the Fairfax County Government Center, officials say they don’t expect this to be your normal presidential election but voters can expect safety and quickness.

Bettina Lawton, Vice-Chair, Fairfax County Electoral Board said, “There have not been a lot of long lines, we had over 400,000 people vote early. So the lines today are manageable if they even exist. Most people are able to just walk in and vote and come right out.”

Government officials highlight COVID-19 safety measures such as wearing your mask, sanitizing your hands, and staying 6 feet apart from other voters. Officials also said if you’re experiencing COVID-19 symptoms they’re not denying any ones right to vote.

“There is curbside voting at every location so you don’t get out of your car, you stay in your car and pass out your I.D through the window so you don’t have to get out and interact with a lot of people. Everybody is wearing masks to the extent people can wear mask face shields to help protect the people they’re interacting with” said Lawton.

All voters need to have is their license, voter id card, passport, or any other form of government identification. If you do not have your I.D as you go to vote you still can, however, you will be asked to sign an I.D statement to confirm your identity.