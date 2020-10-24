What to know before you vote in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Arlington County has outlined six things voters need to know before they cast their ballot in this year’s election.

How to stay safe: This year, safety always comes first. Voters are encouraged to wear a face covering to the polls, if they do not have one, they will be offered a mask to wear. Polling places are all being sanitized regularly, and polls workers have been screened for COVID-19.

Who’s on the ballot: “For president and vice president, candidates from the Republican, Democratic, and Libertarian parties will appear on the ballot in Virginia. In the statewide U.S. Senate race Incumbent Mark Warner (D) faces Republican Daniel Gade, while Arlington’s U.S. House of Representatives seat in the 8th District of Virginia features incumbent Don Beyer (D) and challenger Jeff Jordan (R),” information found on Arlington County’s website.

How to vote by mail: Your ballot must be requested by Friday, October 23 at 5 p.m. Arlington County details how to submit your ballot, “Once you’ve received your vote by mail ballot, you can return it by sending it via any mailbox, by dropping it in one of the County’s secure drop boxes by Election Day, or by bringing it to your polling place on Election Day. Mail drop-box locations can be found here.

Where to vote in-person: Early voting locations click here. For general voting on November 3 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. click here.

What to bring to vote: Voters are required to bring a form of ID to the polls even though photo IDs are no longer required. Acceptable forms of ID include a Virginia Driver’s License, a United States Passport, a student ID and more.

If you need need help voting: Contact Arlington Office of Elections at 703-228-3456, email voters@arlingtonva.us, or stop by the Bozman Government Center (2100 Clarendon Blvd. Suite 320).