What to do if you still have to go into work during the pandemic

Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM)– While many companies are adjusting to working remotely, some businesses are still required to do their work inside an office or store.

The Fairfax County health department and the CDC want to remind residents of ways they can prevent the spread of COVID-19.

For employers it is important to remember to practice social distancing, remaining at least 6 feet apart at all times and wearing a face mask — as well as for employers to encourage sick employees to stay home, and to implement flexible work hours to reduce exposure.

