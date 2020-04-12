What to do if you still have to go into work during the pandemic

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM)– While many companies are adjusting to working remotely, some businesses are still required to do their work inside an office or store.

While many are able to work from home during the coronavirus pandemic, some people still must report to their workplace. Here are some safety tips for employees and companies: https://t.co/GjkHY4k1cQ#FFXCOVID pic.twitter.com/8zcDS1M0XI — FairfaxCounty Health (@fairfaxhealth) April 9, 2020

The Fairfax County health department and the CDC want to remind residents of ways they can prevent the spread of COVID-19.

For employers it is important to remember to practice social distancing, remaining at least 6 feet apart at all times and wearing a face mask — as well as for employers to encourage sick employees to stay home, and to implement flexible work hours to reduce exposure.