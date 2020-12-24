What Christmas services will look like during COVID

Pews at the First Baptist Church of Alexandria are socially distanced. (Christy Matino/WDVM)

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — Each year, Christians head to church on Christmas day to worship with friends, family, and neighbors — but after a year rocked by the coronavirus, many are left to wonder what services may look like this year.

Lead Pastor Don Davidson at First Baptist Church of Alexandria said that they made the decision to hold three Christmas Eve services in person, requiring those attending to register online. The newly-renovated church would normally hold 900 people.

“This year, we’re having three services with 200 in each, for 600 total attendants,” said Davidson.

Attendants will also not be allowed to receive communion, otherwise known as the bread and the cup, at the front of the church.

“We will have them holding it in their hands really the entire service,” said Davidson.

Temperature checks at the door, masks, and social distancing by blocking off pews are all precautions taken to prevent the spread.

For those not yet comfortable attending in person, what does a virtual service look like? New Heaven, New Earth Shincheonji Church in Burke, VA is holding all their services remotely.

“We have the worship band set up, there’s a table, there’s a video camera, there’s a bunch of laptops, and it completely allows us to have that same experience,” said New Heaven, New Earth Pastor De’Anthony Heart.

When asked how he has kept the faith in his congregation this Christmas season, he said that he always tells them to think outside of just themselves.

“Think about those who are in the community. Think about those who are in need,” said Heart.

Whether you are worshiping in a church or on your couch, the spirit of Christmas remains the same— something that even the coronavirus can’t take away.

“His name is Immanuel. ‘God With Us’. The most important word of those three is ‘with’. He’s with us wherever we are,” said Davidson.