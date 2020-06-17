Wexton, LGBTQ folks condemn Trump’s nondiscrimination rollbacks

LGBTQ folks are seven times more likely to not see a doctor for fear of discrimination.

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (WDVM) — LGBTQ folks and their allies are fighting back against the Trump Administration’s rollbacks on the Obama-era nondiscrimination clause in the Affordable Care Act, which may make it easier for hospitals and doctors to refuse treatment of patients based on their gender and sexual orientation.

The changes are reportedly still slated to post on June 19, despite the Supreme Court’s recent ruling that the federal civil rights law includes discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. Trump’s proposal is especially troubling during COVID-19; the Center for American Progress reports LGBTQ folks are seven times more likely to not see a doctor for fear of discrimination.

Sharita Gruberg, who leads LGBTQ policy work for the Center for American Progress, joined Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton (D-Va.) during her virtual roundtable about LGTBQ rights on Wednesday morning. “When we’re talking about a global pandemic, and the idea that fear of discriminatory treatment from your doctor in the midst of a pandemic would prevent you from getting the care you need – that’s horrific. But that’s just what the administration is doing right now in their move to eliminate the explicit protections that LGBTQ people have under the law,” Gruberg said.

The Supreme Court’s ruling may sideline the president’s rollbacks; especially in Virginia starting July 1, which will be the first state in the South to have protections for LGBTQ folks from unemployment, housing, and public accommodation discrimination under the Virginia Values Act. Allies hope the Supreme Court’s decision will protect people in other states that don’t have such protections.

The country’s Equal Access Rule is also under attack; it prevents discrimination in public housing, emergency housing, and community planning programs. Since 2016, emergency shelter organizations have been required to serve transgender and gender nonconforming people.

During her roundtable, Wexton remembered a transgender constituent of hers who identified as female but was forced to stay on the men’s side of a homeless shelter. An abused women’s shelter later took her in.

Other roundtable participants included representatives from the Human Rights Campaign, Equality Virginia and the Transgender Law Center.

