West Virginia man faces multiple charges after fighter officers during arrest

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — A West Virginia man is behind bars after fighting officers that were attempting to place him under arrest for driving under the influence.

Winchester Police say 25-year-old Hunter Hernandez is facing multiple charges including assault on law enforcement, destruction of property and obstructing justice.

Police say the incident happened Saturday shortly before 12:30 a.m. when Hernandez was stopped at the intersection of Boscawen Street and North Cameron Street for driving without headlights on and traveling the wrong way on a one-way street.

Officers conducted field sobriety tests before attempting to place Hernandez under arrest. Police say that’s when he tried to escape while punching and shoving officers.

One officer has suffered a shoulder injury, while another was treated for injuries to his hand and face.