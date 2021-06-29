Weekly drive-in movies return to Columbia Pike

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Weekly drive-in movies are returning: the Columbia Pike Revitalization Organization will be screening summer movies once again.

The pandemic caused the drive-in movies to take a pause, but now they’re coming back with a bang. Residents can watch classic movies starting with The Addams Family, Hairspray, A League of Their Own, Just Mercy and more starting Saturday.

Showtime begins at sunset, between 8 and 8:30 p.m. depending on the evening and admission requires a donation to the Columbia Pike Revitalization Organization.