‘Wedding Experience’ Expo makes stop in Fairfax

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — The ‘Wedding Experience’ show is in town, and Virginia couples have the opportunity to interact with vendors here in person.

The Wedding Experience has assisted couples with their wedding planning for more than 25 years.

“The last show that we did was in January 2020. Just like the show, the wedding business industry and the event industry have been hit hard by the pandemic, so we’re so excited to be able to bring people back,” said Jason Roop, Show Manager, Wedding Experience.

The show features a variety of vendors, including photographers, caterers, décor, and wedding attire.

The event attracts thousands of couples from all over the state looking to get inspired for their special day.

The next show will be back in Northern Virginia on April 10 at the Dulles Expo Center.

For more information visit, www.weddingexperience.com.