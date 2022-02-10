Wearing masks in Virginia schools in the House’s hands

RICHMOND, Va. (WDVM) — The Virginia Senate passed legislation with a 21 to 17 vote to give parents the opportunity to decide whether their kids wear a mask in schools. Now, it’s in the hands of members of the Virginia House of Delegates.

“I was really proud. And I was really relieved,” said Siobhan Dunnavant, Virginia Senator for the 12th district.

“You almost have this, this ethical dilemma because you’ve got to values, protect school boards to make decisions, protect parents to make decisions,” said Dunnavant.

Senators said that passing this bill was a bi-partisan effort.

“I walked over to Senator Peterson and I gave him a hug, because he did the right thing. And that you know, is a hard thing to do for him, you know, with his political base,” said Dunnavant.

Now the decision is left to members of the house of delegates. Delegate Glenn Davis is also chair for the house education committee says he agrees with the legislation.

“Parents should have the right to have their kids go to school with bass gone if they so desire. If they think that that may do harm, they can have them go to school without a mask is up to the pair on how they want to bring the wellbeing and welfare of the child,” said Davis.

There are those who oppose in the House.

“Their concern is that you know, they’re there. They want to be able to make sure that there can be a mask mandate in schools,” said Davis.

“We had a similar bill on the House side that just came out of our committee yesterday, and I would imagine that the Senate bill would do just as well coming out of our committee as the house building,” he said.

In a statement, the Virginia Board of Education wrote that if this passes, they will communicate with school districts about legislation affecting their operations and responsibilities.