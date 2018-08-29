WDVM takes a bite out of Loudoun Restaurant Week 2018 Video

ASHBURN, Va. - Approximately 35 restaurants are participating in Loudoun County’s first restaurant week.

The event is being hosted by The Loudoun Chamber, Visit Loudoun and Loudoun Now.

Tuesday, WDVM visited the Buffalo Wing Factory in Ashburn, Dickeys BBQ in Ashburn, and Burtons Grill & Bar in Sterling.

But, the fun doesn't stop there. The event is countywide. To find participating restaurants near you, click here.

Restaurant week runs from August 24 - August 31.