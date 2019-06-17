WDVM staff volunteer at Friends of Guest House

Virginia

Employees sorted through clothes donated for Va.'s formerly incarcerated women

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — On Monday, WDVM employees volunteered at Friends of Guest House to celebrate parent company Nexstar’s Founder’s Day.

Friends of Guest House is a nonprofit group home that helps formerly incarcerated women integrate back into society. One of those ways is through job interviews, and Monday’s volunteers sorted through donated clothes for that purpose.

Daniel Mallon, program director at Friends, said volunteers make up more than 50 percent of the organization.

“Volunteers come and help run classes for our Work Force and Life Development program and, literally from top to bottom, we have volunteers helping out in some way,” said Mallon.

Volunteer with Friends at friendsofguesthouse.org.

