WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Our own Ross Simpson received his first dose of the COVID-19 Moderna vaccine at a community vaccination event at Shenandoah University.
The University has partnered with the Lord Fairfax Health District and Valley Health to distribute the vaccine. Local leaders plan to administer up to 60,000 vaccinations. The vaccination is currently available for Virginian’s falling in the 1B category.
“I feel great I didn’t have any problem with it I’ve been inoculated so many times I feel like a pin cushion but this one was great I mean no sting at all I mean it just simply went into my shoulder the secret is to keep your arm very loose,” said Simpson.
The vaccination event will continue for the next 6-8 weeks and is open to all Virginians.
Latest Posts
- WDVM 25 news anchor Ross Simpson receives COVID-19 vaccine
- President Trump impeached just a week before Biden’s inauguration
- With Democrats citing ‘clear and present danger,’ House impeaches Trump again
- City of Frederick recieves $1.5 million in aid from FEMA
- Montgomery County makes ammendments to Bill 36-20
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App