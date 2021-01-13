WDVM 25 news anchor Ross Simpson receives COVID-19 vaccine

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Our own Ross Simpson received his first dose of the COVID-19 Moderna vaccine at a community vaccination event at Shenandoah University.

The University has partnered with the Lord Fairfax Health District and Valley Health to distribute the vaccine. Local leaders plan to administer up to 60,000 vaccinations. The vaccination is currently available for Virginian’s falling in the 1B category.

“I feel great I didn’t have any problem with it I’ve been inoculated so many times I feel like a pin cushion but this one was great I mean no sting at all I mean it just simply went into my shoulder the secret is to keep your arm very loose,” said Simpson.

The vaccination event will continue for the next 6-8 weeks and is open to all Virginians.