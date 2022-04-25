STERLING, Va. (WDVM) — Wawa, Inc. announced the grand opening of its newest location on, April 28, at 45950 Russell Branch Pkwy., Sterling, VA 20166.

Wawa is throwing an exciting grand opening party and outdoor ribbon-cutting commencing at 9:00 a.m. to commemorate the occasion. Prior to the celebration, Wawa will begin handing out limited-edition Wawa “Goose Vibes Only” t-shirts to the first 100 customers that walk through the door, while supplies last!

Wawa’s grand opening event will introduce the community to the new store team and celebrate their role in making their communities a better place, with officials, charity partners, customers, and associates in attendance.

Each grand opening event will take place throughout the year as part of Wawa’s 2022 Day Brighteners Tour, a program to honor the customers, employees, local heroes, and community groups who make our days brighter. The tour will also highlight Wawa’s continued commitment to expansion, with plans to open 54 new shops and over 2,500 new employees this year.

According to the news release, Wawa will have a special Day Brightener ceremony which will include:

Associate Day Brighteners: Wawa will recognize associates who go above and beyond in creating positive moments for customers

Wawa will recognize associates who go above and beyond in creating positive moments for customers Community Day Brighteners: Wawa will celebrate a local individual or organization making a bright impact in the community

Wawa will celebrate a local individual or organization making a bright impact in the community Local Hero Day Brighteners: Wawa will acknowledge local everyday heroes who brighten the community through protecting and serving and host a signature Hoagies for Heroes acknowledgment and check presentation to each department’s charity

The Sterling branch is the ninth to open this year, out of a total of 54 locations set to operate in Wawa’s operational area by 2022.