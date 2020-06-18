WATCH: Virginia State Police body-cam footage appears to show sergeant getting hit during Richmond protest

Police said the sergeant was treated at the hospital after being hit with a chunk of asphalt

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia state police released footage Thursday from the body camera worn by a sergeant who was taken to the hospital after being struck with an object amid protests outside the Richmond Police Department’s headquarters earlier in the week.

In the video, which was shared on Virginia state police’s official Twitter page, the sergeant wearing the body camera is discussing plans about calling on more people to help in the response before an audible thud is heard. The sergeant yelps out in pain before complaining about his “knee.”

Police said in the video post that the sergeant was hit by a piece of asphalt and was taken to the hospital for his injuries. A reference to comments from Richmond Councilman Michael Jones, the city’s 9th District representative, that the police should release any video of violence is also mentioned.

“Since demands have been raised on social media & by #RVA elected officials to “show it” – #VSP Sgt. being injured by protesters Monday @RichmondPolice HQ – here’s the Sgt’s body cam,” the post from Virginia state police reads. “He was taken to the hospital, treated & released, thankfully. Warning, video contains profanity.”

