WATCH: Ten hepatitis A cases diagnosed following potential exposure at three Famous Anthony’s restaurants in Roanoke

UPDATE 4:03 p.m.: Dr. Cynthia Morrow with the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts says that 10 people have been diagnosed with hepatitis A after potential exposure at three Famous Anthony’s locations in Roanoke.

Dr. Morrow says health officials expect this case count to increase.

According to health officials, an employee who worked at three Famous Anthony’s restaurant locations in Roanoke has been diagnosed with the virus.

According to Dr. Morrow, the symptoms can last up to two months and the incubation period up to 50 days, so if someone was exposed at the restaurants on Aug. 26, their symptoms may develop in the coming weeks.

The age range of these 10 individuals who were diagnosed is from 40s to 60s, Dr. Morrow told WFXR News during Friday’s news conference. She went on to say that all 10 have been hospitalized and are recovering.

Therefore, anyone who ate at the Famous Anthony’s restaurants on Grandin Road, Williamson Road, or Crystal Spring Avenue between Aug. 10 and Aug. 26 who experiences the symptoms listed below are asked to seek medical care:

jaundice: yellowing of the skin or the eyes,

fever,

fatigue,

loss of appetite,

nausea,

vomiting,

abdominal pain,

dark urine, or

light-colored stools.

The Director of the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts, Dr. Cynthia Morrow, is holding a news conference about this potential exposure at 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24.

Health officials say that anyone who visited any of the following Famous Anthony’s locations between Aug. 10 and Aug. 26 could have been exposed:

4913 Grandin Road

6499 Williamson Road

2221 Crystal Spring Avenue

According to the VDH, if you have been exposed and are not vaccinated against hepatitis A, you should monitor yourself for the symptoms listed below:

Symptoms can develop between 15 to 50 days following exposure. If you develop any of these systems seek medical care or let your healthcare provider know about your possible exposure.

Also, health officials say people with symptoms should stay home from work, especially if they work in food service, health care, or child care.

For more information on hepatitis A, visit the VDH website.