WATCH LIVE: Historic preservation experts opening a time capsule from Richmond’s Robert E. Lee Monument

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Over 130 years after being buried in the pedestal, the Robert E. Lee Monument time capsule is being opened today. Historic preservation experts are opening the lead box at the Department of Historic Resources lab on Kensington Avenue in Richmond.

Crews uncovered the capsule on Friday while taking down the monument’s pedestal. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said that last week that when workers successfully found the time capsule it was about 20 feet above ground level in the pedestal tower. Initially, the search had only been in the base.

The time capsule is 4 inches high, 8 inches wide, 11-and-a-half inches deep and was found encased in a 1,500-pound block of granite, according to the Dept. of Historic Resources. Once the box is opened, its content will be photographed and inventoried.

The department also noted that there are differences between this box and the historical account of the time capsule. For instance, this box is smaller and made of lead instead of copper.

According to Gov. Northam’s Chief of Staff Clark Mercer, some theorize that this could be a second box and not the 1887 time capsule historians described.

Around 2 p.m., Northam said on Twitter that a surgical camera placed inside the still unopened box shows what looks like a book inside the lead box.

About 20 minutes later, a conservator from the Department of Historic Resources who is working on the box said, “Right now from what we’re seeing it definitely looks like books.” She also noted that moisture is present in the box and they have added blotting paper inside the box to protect the artifacts.

A look inside the box shows “blotters” used to catch moisture on top of what appears to be a book. (Screengrab 8News)

A look inside the lead box captured by a surgical camera. Gov. Ralph Northam shared this photo on Twitter commenting that it looks like a book is inside the box. (Photo from the State of Virginia)

A look inside the lead box captured by a surgical camera. Gov. Ralph Northam shared this photo on Twitter commenting that it looks like a book is inside the box. (Photo from the State of Virginia)

A look inside the lead box captured by a surgical camera. Gov. Ralph Northam shared this photo on Twitter commenting that it looks like a book is inside the box. (Photo from the State of Virginia)

Removal crews searched for the time capsule in September but were unable to find it, despite removing chunks of the pedestal and digging under the base.

The estimated date for when the capsule was placed in the monument’s pedestal is Oct. 27, 1887. Based on Library of Virginia records, Northam said that 37 Richmond residents, organizations and businesses contributed about 60 objects for the capsule. The things stored in the pedestal are expected to be related to the Confederacy, which dissolved over 20 years before the capsule’s creation. A “Richmond Magazine” article from 2017 tells the story of the time capsule and the items that are thought to be inside.

A new time capsule was placed in the base of the pedestal in September and initial plans from Northam’s office state that if the pedestal were to be removed from its current location, the time capsule would be stored somewhere else at the Lee Circle site on Monument Avenue.