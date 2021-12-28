Richmond history revealed: Artifacts uncovered inside 1887 time capsule buried beneath Lee Monument

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Historic documents, books and coins were found inside the elusive and mysterious 1887 time capsule that was found Monday on the site where the Robert E, Lee Monument once stood. Experts opened the 36-pound copper box this afternoon as Virginians and history buffs everywhere watched while its contents were revealed live online.

A team of conservators started work to open the box prior to today’s live event held at the Virginia Department of Historic Resources lab in Richmond. After initially opening the time capsule after it was recovered, it was closed immediately because of water condensation. Blotter paper and silica gel were used to keep the historic artifacts dry.

Although the container was opened, the top of the box was left intact in order to open it today – more than 130 years after the time capsule was buried.

According to Kate Ridgway, State Archaeological Conservator, the time capsule contained items that they expected to see such as coins, books and ammunition from the Civil War.

She explained that after the time capsule was retrieved yesterday, the box was photographed and a portable X-ray machine was used to confirm that the box is copper. A bomb squad also evaluated the box to make sure that there was no live ammunition inside.

Historic records approximate that the time capsule was buried in October 1887. Earlier this month Gov. Ralph Northam noted that based on Library of Virginia records, 37 Richmond residents, organizations and businesses contributed about 60 objects for the capsule. A “Richmond Magazine” article from 2017 tells the story of the time capsule and the items that were thought to be inside.

Staff from the Virginia Department of Historic Resources started opening the copper time capsule Tuesday at 1 p.m. and the last item was removed around 2:45 p.m. Some of the artifacts found inside include:

“Harpers Weekly” from April 1865. The paper already had wear and tear before it was put into the box

Buttons

Constitution of the Lee camp (where veterans stayed)

A photo

Five or six minie balls used in muskets

Confederate money in an envelope

Twelve copper coins

A copy of the Richmond Dispatch newspaper and other newspapers

Several books including a Richmond directory

Small Bible with an impression of a coin on its cover

Wood-carved Masonic symbol and flag

Badges from the Army of Northern Virginia

Reports of Chamber of Commerce, Richmond, 1886 and 1887 (two volumes)

Several rubber bands

Commemorative ribbon from the day the monument’s cornerstone was laid with Lee on it

Book titled “The Immigrant’s Friend” published by Manning C. Staples and Company, 1104 1/2 Main St.





Time capsule







The copper time capsule was located Monday beneath the statue’s pedestal. Construction crews removing the Robert E. Lee pedestal from Monument Avenue located the box earlier this month after a previous effort to locate the vessel was not successful.

The lead box that was found earlier this year and opened last week ended was determined to be a second “time capsule” placed in the pedestal by people who worked on the construction project. The box contained three books, an envelope and a coin. One of the books is an 1875 almanac and another appeared to be an 1889 novel titled “The Huguenot Lovers.”

