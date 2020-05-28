WATCH: Gov. Northam gives update to COVID-19 in Virginia

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Gov. Northam gave an update to Virginians on Thursday at 2 p.m.

He began his update with remembering a tragedy in Virginia Beach that happened one year ago. A mass shooter took the lives of employees at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center. Northam held a moment of silence for the victims: Laquita Brown, Tara Gallagher, Mary Gayle, Alexander Gusev, Katherine Nixon, Richard Nettleton, Christopher Rapp, Ryan Cox, Joshua Hardy, Michelle Langer, Robert Williams and Herbert Snelling.

Starting Friday, May 29, all of Virginia will have initiated partial re-opening. Northern Virginia was one of the regions that was ordered to delay re-opening while most of the commonwealth entered Phase One mid-May.

Earlier this week, Northam also mandated face coverings in public for all Virginians starting Friday.

Rita Davis, council to the governor, clarified how the government plans to enforce the face covering executive order. At the time of announcement, Northam said they do not wish to enforce it through law enforcement, but through the Virginia Department of Health. Everyone over the age of 10 must wear face coverings, unless they are eating/drinking, exercising, or have any health concerns with wearing one, the governor said on Tuesday.

CLARIFICATION: @GovernorVA’s mask mandate can be enforced in two ways: a civil process by which an injunction is obtained or a warrant can be issued by a magistrate. — Jackie DeFusco 8News (@Jackie8News) May 28, 2020

Northam also announced Thursday that they plan to have new COVID-19 testing sites throughout Virginia, including 12 new sites in the Northern Virginia region — four of them concentrated near Alexandria.

New COVID-19 testing sites coming to these areas in Virginia, Gov. Northam announces on May 28, 2020.

MORE NEWS ON WDVM