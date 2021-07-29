WATCH @ 12:30 P.M.: Gov. Northam to announce budget proposal for American Rescue Plan funding in Blacksburg

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Gov. Ralph Northam is planning to visit Blacksburg Thursday afternoon to announce his budget proposal for federal funding from the American Rescue Plan.

Northam has already announced a number of project proposals this week that will be funded through the American Rescue Plan, including improving ventilation and air quality in public schools, reducing water pollution and increasing clean water access, replenishing the Commonwealth’s unemployment trust fund, and addressing ongoing challenges in Virginia’s behavioral health system.

Northam’s briefing will take place at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 29 at Virginia Tech. You can watch the news conference live on WFXR-TV, here at WFXRtv.com, on the WFXR News Facebook page, or on the WFXR News app.

This event comes the day after Northam said his team was reviewing possible changes to Virginia’s mask-wearing guidance following the release of the CDC’s revised recommendations. Virginia officials are expected to release their mask recommendations in the next couple of days.