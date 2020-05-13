Washington Metrorail Safety Commission finds serious issues with controller management

Managers “discourage checklists and supervisors direct controllers to ignore proper procedures in order to rush to put tracks back into service.”

"It appears to us that on time performance is more important to ROCC leadership than safety.”

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Washington Metrorail Safety Commission has shared major, ongoing issues with Rail Operations Control Center managers that it discovered through its inspection oversight program and in interviews with 21 of the 26 Metro frontline controllers in mid-March.

Three of its findings require immediate action. In 2015, a Metro rider died of smoke inhalation after a Yellow Line train was stranded at L’Enfant plaza while electrical smoke filled the cars. 91 customers, employees, and first responders were injured. The NTSB ordered the creation of an emergency ventilation fan playbook, but this spring the commission found rail controllers don’t have those playbooks and are inadequately trained.

Second, the commission found that ROCC managers are frequently taking remote control of controller consoles without coordinating with the controllers first. And third: the commission says ROCC managers aren’t following checklists and procedures when restoring power. Controllers told the commission that managers “discourage checklists and supervisors direct controllers to ignore proper procedures in order to rush to put tracks back into service.”

“Nearly all controllers we interviewed said ROCC management routinely directs them to violate safety rules, including rules meant to prevent electrocution, derailments, collisions or train movement with open doors,” said Chief Executive Officer at Washington Metrorail Safety Commission David Mayer. “When it comes to power restoration, ROCC managers seem to be rushing to restore train service rather than taking care to ensure that it’s safe to restore power. It appears to us that on time performance is more important to ROCC leadership than safety.”

The safety commission is requiring Metrorail to propose Corrective Action Plans within 30 days.