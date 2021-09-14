Washington coalition launches ad campaign to criticize Loudoun County Public School leadership and policies

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A local coalition launched an ad campaign that criticizes Loudoun County leadership and recent events within the public school system.

The Free to Learn Coalition released a statement about the ads that they aired, stating that officials developed “a divisive curriculum promoted by political activists, and the efforts by county officials to silence any opposition to its political agenda.”

The ads, which aired during the Washington Football Team season opener on Sunday, are part of an ongoing multi-million dollar campaign that started in June.

A Leesburg Elementary School teacher was previously suspended suspended after saying at a school board meeting he would not refer to transgender students by their chosen names or pronouns. The Virginia Supreme Court ruled in August that he had been wrongly suspended.