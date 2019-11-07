Washington Caps donate $200,000 to upgrade middle school outdoor hockey rink

The Caps' Legacy Program donates resources and updates to hockey rinks around the DMV to support the sport.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — As part of its legacy program, the Washington Capitals donated $200,000 to Alexandria City Public Schools toward upgrades for Francis C. Hammond Middle School’s outdoor hockey rink.

Michael Humphreys, instructional specialist for health and physical education at ACPS, says it’s the most heavily used outdoor rink on the East Coast. The rink isn’t only open to city students: it’s also used by community leagues and area organizations.

“We want to get kids into a different situation where they can spotlight skills that, down the line, they might grab ahold of and lead them to an active lifestyle,” said Humphreys. “I put something like outdoor hockey and even floor hockey in that category of something novel, something exciting and very rewarding for the body.”

The Caps’ Legacy Program donates resources and updates to hockey rinks around the DMV to support the sport. Upgrades include a new floor, scoreboard, and equipment. This spring, Humphreys says members of the Caps team will train ACPS instructors to coach hockey.

“It all kind of comes together. Redoing the rink out here, supplying the schools with some equipment and some curriculum… so it’s a really nice package and we’re thrilled to be benefactors,” Humphreys said.