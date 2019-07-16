Warrenton man killed in Stafford County crash on Saturday

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Virginia State Police are investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Stafford County. The crash occurred July 13, just after 1 p.m. on Poplar Road near Tacketts Mill Road.

Investigators say a Toyota Corolla was traveling north on Poplar Road crested a hill, ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree. The impact with the tree caused the Toyota to flip over several times and hit a Chevrolet truck that was also traveling north on Poplar Road.

The driver of the Toyota, Kyle Roche, 21, of Warrenton, Va., died at the scene. Police say he was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the car.

The driver of the Chevrolet, which is a U.S. Postal vehicle, was transported to Mary Washington Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.