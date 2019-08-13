Warren County women honored for work to end child hunger

FRONT ROYAL, Va. (WDVM) — Recently, a group of Warren County Public Schools employees was recognized nationally for their work to end child hunger in Virginia.

Stacey Fox, Carrie Lohr, and Katie Humenik of Warren County Public Schools were honored by the national organization No Kid Hungry for going above and beyond during the county’s summer meal program this year.

The team expanded the meal program to 10 sites total this summer, seven of which were mobile deliveries. Each site also doubled to tripled the number of children receiving free meals, with Lohr saying that at one site, the numbers jumped from an average of 30 children to 100 in just one year.

The women say they hope to expand the program with daily activities in the future.

“There’s a lot of little kids and I think it would be so fun when we’re there to have like a coloring day or a reading day or do just some activities so they can get some enrichment while they get their lunch over the summer. I think they would really like that,” said Humenik, the free and reduced meal program manager for the county.

Ten other Virginians were recognized by the organization.