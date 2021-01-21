Warren County to pull from regional drug and gang task force

WARREN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Come February 1st, Warren County will pull from the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force. The group is made up of law enforcement from several counties including Page, Frederick, and Shenandoah, working to suppress illegal narcotics.

According to Warren County Sheriff Mark Butler, the decision aims to ramp up efforts to fight the drug problem in Warren by using the county’s local law enforcement to battle the community issue.

“What we wanted to do is put our guys on the street put more guys on the street be more noticeable and more proactive as far as removing the drugs from the street. We wanted to shut off the supply, we want to educate the use, and then help rehabilitate the addict,” said Butler.

Butler says the exit from the task force doesn’t change the county’s willingness to work with other jurisdictions and organizations on future law and crime initiatives.