Warren County school superintendent on leave after criminal indictments

Drescher placed on paid administrative leave for the rest of the year

FRONT ROYAL, Va. (WDVM) — The Warren County School Superintendent has been placed on paid administrative leave, after being criminally charged in the ongoing Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority scandal.

On Wednesday evening, the school board placed Greg Drescher on paid leave for the remainder of his tenure with the district. Drescher was one of the 14 people indicted in mid-September by a special grand jury on charges of misfeasance and nonfeasance for his role as a member of the authority, which former executive director of the EDA Jennifer McDonald used to allegedly embezzle more than $21 million.

“In Mr. Drescher’s absence, Mrs. Melody Sheppard will assume day to day oversight of school duties,” said the school board chairwoman, Cathy Bower, in a written statement. “We will soon announce the appointment of an interim superintendent and our search for a new superintendent will begin in January.”

Drescher was slated to resign from his position at the end of the calendar year, due to his wife’s health condition.