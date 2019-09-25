Warren County residents react to White House’s Ukraine Memo

FRONT ROYAL, Va. (WDVM) — As the news broke Wednesday morning of the release of the memo on President Donald Trump’s phone call with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, reactions to the document came quickly from both sides of the aisle.

In Warren County, the publication of the memo came just in time for the weekly Vigil for Democracy at Front Royal’s Main Street gazebo.

“[Trump] doesn’t care about the constitution, he just cares about how he can promote himself,” said Warren County resident Fern Vazquez, who says she’s been following the developments closely. “He sees absolutely nothing wrong with holding up the aid that Congress approved so that he can negotiate and say, ‘You need to investigate my potential competitor.'”

Others gathered with her, carrying signs reading slogans such as “Country over Party.”

“Gee Donald, sounds like you were trying to get money, and by the way,” said Warren County resident Bob Hill. “A couple months ago, weren’t you investigated for maybe having Russian involvement in an election and you wanted dirt on Biden’s son Hunter from another foreign country? I don’t know, does guy not learn?”

Across the street, supporters of the president sat, holding signs of their own, including a life-sized image of Trump bearing the words, “Donald Trump, a real patriot.”

“I think the real corrupt one there is Joe Biden and what he did with his boy,” said Mike Waller, a Shenandoah County resident who joined in with local supporters. “I mean that’s just flat out corruption.”

Waller’s uncle, Ralph Waller, sat nearby, holding a sign encouraging drivers to honk in support of the president.

“We support President Trump,” he said. “You’ve got whistleblowers inside the White House, people that you can’t trust. That’s an awful position to be in.”

Others, like Warren County resident Thaddeus Alexander, simply say they’re tired of the on-going investigations, regardless of their political affiliations.

“I don’t think we should be wasting time and money investigating rules that were broken, I think we should be investigating crime,” Alexander said, noting he does support the president. “I mean I’m not even a big fan of investigating Hillary Clinton.”

In a meeting Wednesday with President Trump, Zelensky defended the call, saying Trump did not pressure him to investigate Biden’s son.