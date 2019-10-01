Warren County punts on question of county-funded legal aid to December, despite protest from residents

FRONT ROYAL, Va. — (WDVM) It was standing-room only Tuesday morning at the Warren County Board of Supervisors’ meeting — the first since the entire board and nine others were indicted for their alleged involvement in the county’s Economic Development Authority scandal.

Residents packed the 9 a.m. meeting, as the board moved to discuss using taxpayer dollars to pay for the legal defense of the board, as well as the county’s administrator and the former county attorney. This coming after 14 people involved in the county government were indicted by a special grand jury.

Constituents have come to local government for well over a year now,” said Melanie Salins, a co-founder of the Warren County Coalition, a community watchdog group formed after the EDA scandal began to come to light. “We were ignored and now they’ve been criminally charged with misfeasance and nonfeasance and so today, they want the taxpayers to be forced to pay for their legal fees.”

The motion, which was slated for the end of the meeting, angered residents, who say they feel the board packed the meeting to prevent residents from speaking. Numerous agenda items, such as the matter of bond refunding opportunities and reports by the Virginia Department of Transportation, lead to several heated exchanges between residents and the board.

“I object to this,” said one resident, rising from his seat to interrupt a speaker delivering his report. “This should be done after everybody has spoken. You have–people need to go to work. People need to go home. People need to go to school, to get their kids there. And you’re going to go through this? It’s appalling!”

Chairman Douglas Murray called for order.

“This is an outburst, you can bring it up at the end,” Murray said. “Not right now. No outbursts.”

During the meeting, Shenandoah District Supervisor Tom Sayre announced he would not accept county funds for his defense.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen with motion M, might be deferred, I have no idea,” said Sayre during the meeting. “But you’ve got my word I’m paying for my own attorney.”

The motion was pushed back to December, much to the frustration of residents in attendance.

“It’s just more of the same, clearly they have learned nothing through this entire procedure. And they continue to do the same tactics, stall tactics, defer, deflect, try and have these votes at times in which the citizens are not present,” Salins said. “There’s a lot of press here, tons of people have taken off of work to be here and they are showing that they have absolutely no consideration of us whatsoever.”

In attendance was Kristie Atwood, the resident behind the Facebook page One Mad Mother, which has documented much of the on-going scandal as well as other matters of potential corruption in the county.

“Evidently the board of supervisors are scared of their voters,” said Atwood, adding that there was a heavier police presence at the meeting. “I’ve never seen this many. I think it’s a little bit of overkill.”

Despite all of her frustration, Atwood says she is proud of everyone who showed up.

“The citizens who are here, my neighbors, my family, they are good salt of the earth people. And the people that are getting hauled into court with charges, they’re not an example of who we are.”

Members of the board declined to comment after the nearly 3-hour meeting, with Murray saying it would be impossible to comment on a kangaroo court.