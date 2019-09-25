Warren County joins lawsuit against opioid manufacturers

FRONT ROYAL, Va. (WDVM) — Warren County has joined a class action lawsuit against opioid manufacturers.

The county is joining several other municipalities in suing drug makers, citing the cost and human impact the opioid crisis has had in the region. County officials say they’ve approached in the past about joining other class action suits, but are now moving forward with Fairfax attorney Chap Petersen & Associates.

“The good news for the county: it doesn’t require us to come out of pocket with any money,” said Warren County administrator Doug Stanley. “We basically get paid a share of any net proceeds at the end of the lawsuit. So there’s no real exposure to the county and hopefully, we can recoup some of the costs over the last few years that we’ve realized.”

Stanley says in 2018 and 2019, there were 225 overdoses incidents in the county.