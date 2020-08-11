Warren County Fair is not cancelled

FRONT ROYAL, Va. (WDVM) — The COVID-19 pandemic has cancelled many events this year, but one event that isn’t getting cancelled is the Warren County Fair.

The fair is set to open to the public from August 18 through August 22. There will be no carnival or pageant this year and there will be a 1,000 attendance cap to help promote social distancing. Pre-sales for tickets go on sale this week and tickets will be sold for each night separately. Tickets sold online will be cheaper than tickets sold at the gate.

Classic events that will still be held this year include the Demolition Derby and the Truck and Tractor Pull.

