Warren County attorney resigns

WARREN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Warren County’s attorney announced Wednesday he will resign.
Dan whitten is stepping down from his position to become the county attorney for Prince George County. His last day will be September 13. Whitten first joined the county in February of 2010, and spent the past three years as the Warren County attorney. He handled a number of complex issues, including the county’s border negotiations with Frederick County, and the economic development authority scandal.
