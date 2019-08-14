Warren County attorney resigns

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) -- Two Fairfax, Virginia residents were arrested by Montgomery County Police on Wednesday for car theft, firearm-related offenses, and possession of controlled dangerous substances.

Police said Kevin Salisbury, 33, and Courtney Rucker, 28, were observed rummaging through a car parked at 7-Eleven on 7980 Georgia Avenue, and determined the car was reported stolen from Franklin County, Virginia.