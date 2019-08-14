Warren County attorney resigns

Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WARREN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Warren County’s attorney announced Wednesday he will resign.

Dan whitten is stepping down from his position to become the county attorney for Prince George County. His last day will be September 13. Whitten first joined the county in February of 2010, and spent the past three years as the Warren County attorney. He handled a number of complex issues, including the county’s border negotiations with Frederick County, and the economic development authority scandal.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News