Warren Coalition to offer free trauma-informed training in March

FRONT ROYAL, Va. (WDVM) — Warren Coalition has partnered with Northwestern Prevention Collaborative to offer free trauma-informed training to community leaders for free during March.

The training is helpful for people like teachers, coaches, and managers who interact with others frequently. Trauma-informed training works to teach people how to identify and respond to their own trauma, and the trauma others experience. The free training is thanks to an over three million dollar award from the Health Resources and Services Administration of the US Department of Health and Human Services.

The free course will be held online on March 15, 22, and 29 from 1:30 pm until 3:30 pm each day. For more information and to sign up, you can contact Christa Shifflett at christa@warrencoalition.org.