Warner & Kaine call for permanent expansion of Telehealth coverage

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) — Virginia Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine are pushing for the expansion of telehealth coverage.

Both Senators are aiming for expanded access to telehealth services during the COVID-19 pandemic to be made permanent. The CONNECT for Health Act, legislation, introduced by Warner and Kaine, has allowed Medicare beneficiaries in all areas of the country to utilize telehealth services.

In a statement, the two Senators addressed concerns from residents, saying: “We continue to hear from our constituents and health care providers that the uncertainty about the long-term future of Medicare telehealth coverage is a barrier to organizations investing fully in telehealth.”

Senators Warner and Kaine have been longtime advocates for increased access to health care through telehealth. In June, Warner and Kaine sent a letter to Senate leadership calling for the permanent expansion of access to telehealth services during the COVID-19 pandemic.