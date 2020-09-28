Warner and Kaine announce over $7 million in federal funding to help combat human trafficking

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) — U.S Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced $7.7 million in federal funding to combat human trafficking.

The federal funding is meant to develop, expand, and strengthen assistance programs for victims of sex trafficking in Alexandria, Virginia, Fairfax, Richmond, and Hampton. Over 1 million were given to ICF Incorporated L.L.C. in Fairfax, and over 2 million to the International Association of Chiefs of Police in Alexandria.

“Community and government-based agencies are on the front lines in the battle against human trafficking. We are pleased to announce these critical funds to support communities across the commonwealth in their effort to end human trafficking,” said the senators.

In 2016, the Senate passed legislation reauthorizing the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which included a provision championed by Sen. Warner to combat human trafficking in the skies. The Stop Trafficking on Planes (STOP) Act requires airlines to train flight attendants to recognize and report suspected human trafficking to law enforcement.