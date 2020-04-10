Warner and Kaine announce over $20M in funding to support Virginia health centers

Federal funding will support centers who are doing life saving work in their communities

WASHINGTON (WDVM)– U.S Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced over $21 million in federal funding for Virginia health centers.

The funding is through the U.S Department of Health and Human Services. According to Warner and Kaine, these grants were awarded as part of the coronavirus relief package signed into the law last month.

These federal dollars will go towards supporting Virginia Health Centers to ensure that the Commonwealth will receive the help it needs during this critical time.

Sen. Tim Kaine, (D), Virginia said, “Federal funding will support centers who are doing life saving work in their communities during the crisis. we’re pleased to see these federal dollars go towards supporting VA health centers and we well keep working to ensure they receive the help they need.”

The following will receive funding: