Warner and Kaine announce more than $13 million in federal funding to help rail infrastructure

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) — As rail safety week continues, United States Senators, Mark Warner, and Tim Kaine have announced $13.6 million in federal funding for rail infrastructure.

The federal funding is from the U.S Department of Transportation to install over 70 miles of rail and other infrastructure upgrades for the Buckingham Branch Railroad North Mountain subdivision line.

Warner and Kaine said, “We’re pleased to announce these federal funds to make much-needed improvements on the rails and bridges that will improve efficiency and reliability for this rail system. These improvements will also help local industries transport their freight and bolster economic development.”