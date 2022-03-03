LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — A man who fled the country after he was wanted in connection to a murder of a 57-year-old woman is behind bars.

Furqan Syed, 40, was arrested in Dubai. He was returned to the United States on Thursday.

Syed allegedly murdered 57-year-old Nahat Goode at a home in Ashburn on December 30th. Deputies from the Loudoun County Sheriff’s were called to the 23200 block of Connie Marie Terrace around 8:30 p.m. A family member found Goode unresponsive inside the home. She was taken to a hospital where she died from her injuries.

Syed is being held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Dentition Center.

He is facing first-degree murder, entering a residence with the intent to commit murder, shooting in the commission of murder, and three counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony.