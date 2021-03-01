Walmart to deliver 1,200 COVID-19 vaccines in Prince William County

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) is stepping in to help Prince William County’s low vaccination rate.

The VDH is advising Walmart to administer roughly 1,200 COVID-19 vaccines beginning this week.

According to the state, Prince William County has administered about 83% off of their vaccines — a low number, compared to other localities such as Fairfax, which has administered about 96% of their inventory.

The superstore will be administering the vaccines at four locations across the district; however, the store won’t be using its own locations. Walmart is receiving the vaccines from the Federal Pharmacy Program, which provides 52,000 doses across the state per week.

“Walmart in total receives four trays of Pfizer,” said Dr. Danny Avula, Director of Richmond City and Henrico Health Departments. “They’re getting their allocation directly from the federal government, and each tray of Pfizer accounts for 1,170 doses.”

Walmart will administer the vaccine to those on the state’s vaccine waiting list in the 1A and 1B priority groups.