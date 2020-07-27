Walmart robbery suspect’s photos and description released

Virginia

Walmart staff reported she told the cashier she had a firearm and demanded money

Prince William County, Va. (WDVM) — Police have released photos and description of a suspect accused of carrying a firearm into Walmart and demanding money.

On Sunday at 6:12 p.m., officers arrived at the Walmart located at 17041 Jefferson David Highway in Dumfries to investigate a possible robbery. According to a press release, Prince William County Police say an unknown woman presented a cashier with a note saying she was carrying a firearm and demanded money. Police say the suspect fled the parking lot in a silver vehicle, and an undisclosed amount of money was reported missing.

Suspect Description: A Black woman, 30-to-40 years old, 200 pounds and black shoulder length dreadlocks. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black leggings with a circular design and white sneakers.

Vehicle Description: A silver ford or Mercury with unknown Virginia temporary tags.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department.

