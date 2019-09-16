Walmart program gives $30 in exchange for car seats

The Best of Baby Car Seat Take Back Program is available at 4,000 stores

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) — In celebration of National Baby Safety Month, Walmart kicked off its first-ever car seat return.

Now through September 30, Walmart will give parents incentives to turn in or trade-in their old car seats and keep them out of landfills. Walmart promises to recycle 100 percent of the car seats that are returned, saving the equivalent of 35 million water bottles in landfills.

“I don’t think people realize that the material car seats are made out of damages our planet, our Earth… everything. That’s the reason why we separate plastics from the cloths and everything else. So we’re all about the environment and they’ll break them apart and separate it according to the material that it’s made out of,” said Patricia Navarrete, Manager at Chantilly’s Walmart Supercenter.

Through the Best of Baby Car Seat Take Back Program, customers will receive a $30 gift card in return for their trade.