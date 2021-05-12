Walk-in Moderna vaccine clinic at Manassas Mall

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — If you’re out shopping with your family at Manassas Mall, now you can walk in and get a Moderna COVID vaccine during certain hours.

The Prince William Health District is hosting a Moderna vaccine clinic at Manassas Mall, according to Sean Johnson, Joint Information Coordinator for the PWHD.

To find the clinic, enter the mall from Entrance 1.

This clinic is accepting walk-ins and will run:

Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Thursdays from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

“It is opened the opportunity for that location to be used, where people are actually shopping, and can stop by there are, you know, a times as supplies are limited, but for the most part, you don’t have to pre register anymore,” said Johnson.

Johnson says the health district is also working on mobile clinics and has another one coming up soon.

