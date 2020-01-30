W.G. Coleman Elementary wins Michael & Son annual jingle contest

The school plans to use the funds to help the music program

THE PLAINS, Va. (WDVM)– Michael & Son Services has recently awarded the winners of its annual jingle contest.

Each year, the company awards elementary schools in various areas $50,000 for the schools that submit the best jingle. This year’s winner was W.G. Coleman Elementary School. Michael & Son presented Jamie Hall, a music teacher at the school, $2,500 for winning among over a dozen schools with their creative video and efforts to pay homage to the popular Michael & Son jingle.

“We plan to use the funds to help the music program here, were going to purchase drums alive which is a fitness based drumming program with giant yoga balls. We’re putting the rest of the money towards some instrument repairs in replacing some instruments that are broken and damage,” Hall said.

Hall says they started working on the project in October, brainstorming ideas, filming and directing their video for their final product.