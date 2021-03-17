VSU president crosses up graduate student in viral video

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State University graduate student Afolabi Oyeneyin posted a video of himself dribbling a basketball against and guarding people on his campus on Twitter. His most challenging opponent? VSU President Makola Abdullah.

Abdullah walks down the stairs of the building where Oyeneyin has been challenging others to try and guard him. The graduate student comes up to Adullah saying, “I’ve got something for you.” Abdullah steals the basketball from him before he can even put his backpack down.

That is just the start, then the university president checks the ball with him, hitting his forehead.

As Abdullah dribbles into Oyeneyin, he crosses him up, causing onlookers to freak out. People yell and laugh as the friendly competition wraps up.

Earlier in the video, Oyeneyin also plays against a woman in heels, a security guard and another man walking on campus.

As of Tuesday night, the twitter video had 2.5 million views, over 41,000 retweets and over 226,000 likes.

I was walking around Virginia State & the President of the school just embarrassed me..😭🏀 pic.twitter.com/1hAh5MUISL — Afo ❼ (@ifyouwereafo) March 16, 2021

*Video credit to Afolabi Oyeneyin and VSU President Makola Abdullah