VSP reports statewide crashes and one fatality

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — With icy roads and snow hitting many parts of Virginia, around 200 cars have crashed, including one person killed after running off I-81 this morning in Pulaski County. In addition, Virginia State Police have responded to at least 125 disabled vehicles statewide as of 3 p.m. Wednesday.
“We encourage people to stay off the roadways, the storm is not over…Overnight, the temperatures are going to drop, we’re going to have a lot of black ice. People get a little more confident when they think the roadways are clear,” said Brent Coffey, public information officer for VSP.
Even though roads may appear to be clear, VSP warns drivers about the dangers of black ice and encourages Virginians to stay home, wait until the storm is over and roadways are cleared.
