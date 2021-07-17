VSP issues ‘Senior Alert’ for missing Spotsylvania County woman

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – The Virginia State Police (VSP) has issued a Senior Alert on behalf of the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office.

They are searching for Lola Estelle Mallory, a 78-year-old Black female who stands four feet three inches tall, weighs 101 pounds and has brown eyes and black/gray hair.

She was last seen on Saturday, July 17 at 1:30 a.m. on England Town Road in Spotsylvania. She was possibly on her way to Oakland Road in Louisa.

Mallory was last seen wearing a red, white and blue sweater, blue jeans and gray shoes. She may be driving a 2001 Gold Honda Accord with Virginia license plate YAJ9899.

Police say she suffers from cognitive impairment and her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.

If you see her, you are asked to call the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office at (540) 278-4009.