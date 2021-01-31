VSP investigates fatal head-on crash in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a fatal head-on collision involving two vehicles in Orange County, Va.

A 16-year-old driver of a Ford Fusion and an adult female passenger was transported to a local area hospital to be treated for serious injuries. An adult male passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

Virginia State Police say the two-vehicle accident happened on Saturday just before 8 p.m. on U.S. Highway 522, also known as Zachary Taylor Highway, about a mile south of Twin Mountains Road near the Orange-Culpeper County line.

According to the preliminary investigation, a Ford Taurus was traveling in the northbound lane. The mid-sized car crossed over the centerline, striking a Ford Fusion heading southbound.

The driver of the Ford Taurus was also taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The crash continues to be under investigation.

