Voting opens for Arlington County’s new logo

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Arlington County is ready for the community to vote on its new logo. Last year, the county board approved the process to replace the logo, which depicts the Arlington House, The Robert E. Lee Memorial, located in Arlington National Cemetery.

The county has picked the best five out of over 250 submissions. Voting will be open until May 26. The Logo Review Panel, which was appointed by County Manager Mark Schwartz in January, will use the results to offer a recommendation to the County Board in June.

The logo options are below. Votes can be cast here.