Volunteers raise over $600K for immigrants who didn’t receive stimulus checks

“They’re struggling, perhaps the most, during this crisis because all of their income is in the wages they make and most of them work in industries that have been cut off by the coronavirus.”

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The federal government only handed out stimulus checks to Americans with Social Security numbers. If they don’t have a green card, many immigrants don’t have a Social Security number. Six nonprofits in Virginia are collecting donations to help people in need of financial assistance during the pandemic.

Sanctuary DMV volunteer Austin Rose has been working on immigrants’ rights since he was in college. Sanctuary DMV is an all-volunteer organization that accompanies people to their immigration court hearings, and does deportation and immigration policy advocacy work.

Rose says Sanctuary DMV, UndocuBlack Network, Restaurant Opportunities Center DC, Justice for Muslims Collective, Many Languages One Voice, and La CollectiVA have been “pleasantly surprised” at how much their GoFundMe has raised. So far, the organizations and nonprofits have started distributing over $600,000 in donations to the people they serve.

“We are absolutely happy to do this work, and it’s been successful, but we need to keep in mind that we shouldn’t have to be doing this. The government, whether that be the federal government or the state government, should be the one. And is more equipped to do this work,” Rose said. “The fact that volunteer organizations and nonprofits are stepping in to do this work, when the folks who need this money are contributing so much to our economy and are just human beings living in our community, is pretty striking.”

Rose says most of the immigrants they help have lived in the U.S. “for a while,” and are taxpayers. “They’re mostly working in essential industries, like cleaning houses and doing landscaping. They’re struggling, perhaps the most, during this crisis because all of their income is in the wages they make and most of them work in industries that have been cut off by the coronavirus.”

The organizations have already started distributing the donations; about $100,000 each. Sanctuary DMV and UndocuBlack Network have been working together to distribute their cut. Rose says they’ve already served about 220 families and paid them upwards of $250,000.

The original GoFundMe goal was $120,000. Now that they’ve far exceeded that goal, Rose says the organizations will keep on going for as long as they can.

THE LATEST NEWS ON WDVM